Ssenga Justine Nantume has some kind and priceless piece of advice for all young girls getting into their adulthood.

The renowned media personality and entertainer has tipped young girls not to rush into getting pregnant for men who sweet-talk them.

She advises young girls to take their time and study the men in an effort to avoid being single mothers and struggle with raising their children alone.

Ssenga Nantume believes that such mistakes which were made by fellow women are the reason why there are so many single mothers of late who are struggling to raise their own children in the absence of their fathers.

Kye njagala okugamba omwana omuwala kiri nti si buli musajja ajja nakugamba nti akwagala akitegeeza era toyanguwanga kumufunira lubuto y’ensonga lwaki waliwo bamaama bangi abali obwannamunigina. Ssenga Nantume

Ssenga Nantume’s advice comes at a time when the rate of single parents is on the rise and in most cases, women are the victims of the circumstances.