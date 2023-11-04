Uganda Cranes and APR Football Club footballer Taddeo Lwanga has showed off his newly constructed shopping center located in Ndejje, Namasuba.

In Uganda, football has not been such a lucrative sport for most players and not many have made successful careers from it.

A few who have managed to ply their trade abroad have changed the narrative over the years and live expensive lifestyles, owning posh cars and houses around the city.

Taddeo Lwanga, however, lives differently. The father of two keeps his life quite private and rarely will you read about anything about his lifestyle.

And yet still, he is one of the richest actively playing footballers in the country.



In July 2020, Lwanga shocked many when he unveiled his fully furnished mansion located in Kajjansi off Entebbe Road.

Today, the Uganda Cranes midfielder has unveiled a newly constructed shopping center located in Ndejje, Namasuba, 2kms off Entebbe road.

While speaking to Mbu, Taddeo Lwanga revealed that he will name the new shopping center NCS (Nakityo Shopping Center) in memory of his late sister Agnes Nakityo.

With over 20 stores including two 80 square meter spaces on both floors, the building looks quite magnificent and ready to open for business.

In July 2023, Taddeo Lwanga was unveiled by Rwandan football club APR F.C. after signing a two year contract.

The Ugandan international has quickly turned into a celebrity in the +250, helping his team in several matches. He is also securing the bag while at it.

Taddeo Lwanga is a defensive midfielder and has previously played for Express FC, SC Villa, Vipers SC, Tanta FC, and Simba Sports Club among others.

Congratulations Taddeo!