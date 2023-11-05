After over 10 years, National Unity Platform leader and singer Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu a.k.a Bobi ine will be visiting the United Kingdom again after a heavy ban against him was overturned.

In 2014, Bobi Wine’s statements which were regarded as rather radical and uninclusive by the LGBTQ+ community caused him trouble.

The singer’s anti-gay sentiments had him banned from traveling to the United Kingdom, a ban that has lasted almost a decade.

His lawyers have since embarked on a long journey to have the ban lifted something that they have finally achieved.

On Sunday morning, however, the Firebase singer revealed the good news of the overturning of the ban via his social media platforms.

Bobi Wine revealed that he is now set to visit the U.K. where several of his supporters and followers have set up camp in previous years.

I want to appreciate our legal team in the UK for the relentless fight and our NUP/People Power diaspora comrades for constantly raising our voice through protests as well as knocking on different doors. Their main argument has been that it is unfair to open their doors for Gen. Museveni, a world renowned tyrant and yet continue to shut the door for me who, together with many others are trying to build a free and democratic country. I am very glad to inform you that the ban against me from entering the UK has finally been overturned, and I will soon be visiting the UK after more than 10 years. Bobi Wine

I want to appreciate our legal team in the UK for the relentless fight and our NUP/People Power diaspora comrades for constantly raising our voice through protests as well as knocking on different doors. Their main argument has been that it is unfair to open their doors for Gen.… — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) November 5, 2023