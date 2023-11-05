Spark TV morning show presenter Kheem GK, born Kim George Kizito, is unhappy with some of Galaxy FM presenter DJ Nimrod’s stage stunts that he does on stage during artists concerts.

Speaking in an interview Kheem GK questioned the presenter’s professionalism following a scuffle that he was one time involved in with him.

Kheem GK says he got upset when DJ Nimrod forcefully grabbed a microphone from him midway through his emceeing activities at Geosteady’s concert that he held earlier this year at Hotel Africana.

The Spark TV presenter notes that DJ Nimrod’s act didn’t sit down well with him but he chose to keep a calm head in order not to cause chaos.

Kheem GK narrates that DJ Nimrod was not among the official emcees on the night but he fluked the event and took over forcefully.

He notes that initially, it was Sandra Lian and himself who had been selected as the official emcees. Kheem explains that DJ Nimrod grabbed the microphone off him forcefully like three times.

He thus calls upon DJ Nimrod to change his behavior as it’s not good for the industry. He also disclosed that if he was on stage, he wouldn’t have allowed MC Kats to be dragged off the way he embarrassed.