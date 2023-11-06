Singer Chozen Blood, born Patrick Musasizi, has shared about how he managed to start off his solo music career with a bang.

Chozen Blood says he was blessed with USD 10,000 from one of his friends when he learned that the singer had quit Jeff Kiwa’s Team No Sleep (TNS) camp.

He further narrates that at the time he quit TNS, he had nowhere to kick off his solo career since he had sold his studio and was on ground zero.

The “Sharp Shooter” singer explains that he ditched TNS having realized that his music career was set to be buried in the shadows of Sheebah Karungi who Jeff Kiwa was majorly focused on.

He adds that his role at TNS had turned be Sheebah’s driver to the studio and other places plus writing for songs which he did not settle down with and thus decided to quit the camp.

Chozen is grateful to his colleague who did him the favor since he was stranded at the time and hence got his career running.