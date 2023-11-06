Singer Ibrahim Mayanja Kasolo alias Big Eye Starboss is one of the trending singers in the Ugandan entertainment space at the moment.

This follows the recent gesture he made when he attended the National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters opening ceremony and got endorsed by the party president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine.

He immediately became the talk of the town after making several attempts to meet Bobi Wine which he had failed at achieving.

When the opportunity arrived he grabbed it with both hands and while speaking to Sanyuka TV he explained why he made the decision.

He explained he has overcome lots of challenges in supporting NRM to the extent that he almost lost his job and that he has never stopped doing music but his songs have been not getting the deserved airplay.

Mpise mu kusomozebwa kungi olwokuba mu NRM nali nfiiriddwa omulimu wange nze sikomangako kukola muziki naye ennyimba zange zibadde tezitambula. Big Eye Starboss

