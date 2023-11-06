For the 2023, and possibly the very last, edition of King Of The Mic, celebrated Ugandan emcee Edwin Katamba has pooled some of the very best entertainers in Uganda.

For a couple of years, MC Kats’s ‘King Of The Mic’ event has been one of the most-anticipated shows in the country, often happening towards the end of the year.

This year, there have been rumors that MC Kats is planning an exit from emceeing with the hope that his retirement would leave space for some rising emcees to take over from him.

His revelation has expectedly evoked mixed reactions as some of his fans still want more of his experienced touch on the stage.

In December, the NBS TV presenter plans a two-day concert dubbed ‘The Last Dance’ to run from the 2nd to the 3rd of December at Nexus Lounge, Najeera.

The lineup of entertainers expected to accompany him on D-day includes celebrated singers, deejays, media personalities, and emcees, among others.

Bebe Cool, Nina Roz, Spice Diana, Pallaso, Lydia Jazmine, Fille, Eddy Kenzo, Pastor Wilson Bugembe, Navio, Sheilah Gashumba, DJs Slick Stuart and Roja, DJ Vee, DJ Lito, and Lynda Ddane among others.

MC Kats plans to bow out with a bang and we love that for him.

Hi Tweeps Help tell me Any story you remember about any Act on the poster that I have shared with them

Mark the Date Male A Date with Me

2-3 December we Dee starter @nexuslounge_ug pic.twitter.com/bEtlrE3oFZ — MC Kats (@mckatsug) November 5, 2023