Popular Ugandan dancer Rita Nasaazi, popularly known as Ritah Dancehall, plans to take a considerable period of inactivity as she recovers from an injury she sustained while performing in London, UK.

On Saturday 4th November 2023, Sheebah Karungi and Cindy Sanyu battled it out musically at the Royal Regency Hotel in London, UK.

Renowned dancer Ritah Dancehall traveled with Sheebah Karungi as part of her dance crew and she received a warm welcome from the eagerly awaiting crowd when she stepped on the stage.

Known for her energetic choreography, Ritah Dancehall gave a show to remember on her very first time performing abroad.

However, during the performance, she missed a step and injured her leg, cutting her dream night short.

Ritah Dancehall will now have to take a break from heavy activity for an undisclosed period as she recovers from the injured leg.

She revealed the devastating news via her social media platforms where she shared leg support equipment and added the caption:

Stepped bad off the stage. New life for some time. We had a good show. Ritah Dancehall

It should be remembered that a few days before she left for London, Ritah Dancehall was involved in an accident that left her with a stitched knee.

We wish her a quick recovery.