Fangone Forest Entertainment boss Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin has survived being shot by security operatives.

The “Sitya Danger” singer survived bullets after he allegedly knocked events promoter Andrew Alfonso Mukasa alias Bajjo’s vehicle in the areas of Makindye, Kampala.

According to a video spotted by Mbu.ug, Alien Skin is seen being surrounded by Bajjo, security operatives, and some onlookers in the heat of the incident.

Bajjo is heard shouting out loud ordering the security operatives to immediately arrest the singer. His pleas are supported by some onlookers who highlight Alien Skin’s violent conduct.

Others, however, are heard asking that he is arrested in a better manner since he is a celebrity.

In the event of knocking Bajjo’s vehicle, security operatives opened fire at Alien Skin’s car, a Nissan Patrol Reg. No: UBB 683X, hitting the tires in trying to stop him.

The update about the incident has been shared by Abtex promotions through his Facebook page who also warned Alien saying he has taken the wrong direction which is dangerous for his life.

According to more reports, no one was seriously hurt during the altercation.

