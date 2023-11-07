Like many other proven artist-producer combinations, Gravity Omutujju and Eno Beats are a perfect match and when they link up, they produce some magic.

With Okwepicha, Gravity has had one of the biggest songs this year for which he went ahead to hold a successful concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The Trouble Tabu Entertainment singer has yet again dropped an uptempo kidandali song with playful lyrics – a typical Gravity Omutujju song, to say the least.

If you are a lover of deep, meaningful lyrics, this might not be the song for you. It is a song meant for the dance clubs and the ghetto reunions.

Directed by Aaronaire, the visuals befit the energy of the song.

Shot on limited scenes, including most shots in a bus, it is a colorful video filled with the right vibe for fun-lovers. It will please your eyes.

It’s the ears that will suffer, however, but this is something Gravity does not care about anymore as he thrives off his trademark music style.

Take a gaze at the visuals here: