Like many other proven artist-producer combinations, Gravity Omutujju and Eno Beats are a perfect match and when they link up, they produce some magic.

With Okwepicha, Gravity has had one of the biggest songs this year for which he went ahead to hold a successful concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

The Trouble Tabu Entertainment singer has yet again dropped an uptempo kidandali song with playful lyrics – a typical Gravity Omutujju song, to say the least.

If you are a lover of deep, meaningful lyrics, this might not be the song for you. It is a song meant for the dance clubs and the ghetto reunions.

Directed by Aaronaire, the visuals befit the energy of the song.

Shot on limited scenes, including most shots in a bus, it is a colorful video filled with the right vibe for fun-lovers. It will please your eyes.

It’s the ears that will suffer, however, but this is something Gravity does not care about anymore as he thrives off his trademark music style.

Take a gaze at the visuals here:

YouTube video

Josh Ruby is an Editor with high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively part of since 2010. Leads to breaking stories are welcome!

