Formerly close friends, Joan Namugerwa a.k.a Jowy Landa, and Rahmah Nanyanzi a.k.a Rahmah Pinky no longer that close with the former now being managed by the latter’s ex-manager.

Pinky broke onto the big scene with her mega song, Picha, a collaboration with Grenade Official. At the time, she was still under Jeff Kiwa’s Team No Sleep music camp.

In her circle, a rising act Jowy Landa was her close friend and the two often moved around together, sometimes being referred to as best friends.

It didn’t take long before Pinky and Jeff Kiwa fell out, leaving her in the hands of yet another management. She has since struggled to release a hit song of Picha’s stature.

On the other side, however, Jowy Landa who is under Jeff Kiwa’s wings now has been releasing several songs most of which are gaining the much-desired airplay.

This seems to make Pinky a little bit uncomfortable and during a recent interview with The Truth Gossip, she left hints of not being too close with Jowy Landa.

When asked where she stands regarding her current relationship with Jowy Landa, Pinky seemed rather irritated and responded harshly, letting the interviewer know that Jowy’s business does not concern her.

“Basically right now I’ve been more busy to mind about Jowy Landa. My bond with Jowy Land could be at 10% right now,” Pinky said.

She, however, ruled out bad blood between them and noted how she only got closer to Jowy Landa through Nando Love.