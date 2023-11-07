Former Team No Sleep singer Rahmah Pinky denies using drugs following continued rumors of her being addicted to alcohol and drugs.

Pinky has recently shifted gears through different managements and is in her second management since quitting Jeff Kiwa’s TNS.

Apart from her music, she has also faced criticism regarding her lifestyle which several netizens regard as reckless for a teenager that she is with rumors that she is addicted to drugs taking center stage.

Pinky’s new song is titled ‘Wenywere’ and advocates for party lovers to drink, party, and enjoy their lives while they still can.

While speaking to The Truth Gossip, she denied taking alcohol and smoking drugs. She questioned how she could remain good-looking if she was indeed addicted to drugs as rumors claim.

I don’t drink because my mother refused me to drink since my name is Rahmah. I have heard rumors about me stating that I drink and use drugs but do people who smoke drugs look as good as me? I am a very beautiful lady, I can’t do drugs. When people see me living my life in a peaceful, happy, and humble way they start alleging that I use drugs but they just envy me. Pinky

She further commented about her friendship with Nina Roz which was faced heavy criticism over the age difference between them. She expressed her love for her and how they even have matching tattoos.