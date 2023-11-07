Born on 7th November 2021, Aaliyah Sebunya turns two years old today and as expected, it is a joyous day for Rema Namakula Sebunya and her family.

Aaliyah Sebunya is Hamza Sebunya’s first daughter and Rema Namakula’s second. Since making their relationship official in 2019, Aaliyah has been their first bundle of joy.

Rema, however, is mother to one other beautiful daughter Aamaal Musuuza whom she had in her former relationship with fellow singer Edirisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo.

Rema has never been reserved when it comes to celebrating the big days in her life or those for the special people in her life.

As she kicks off celebrations for her daughter’s second birthday, the ‘Tonyt’ singer had a birthday photoshoot together with family.

The photos shared on social media are quite beautiful to leave lasting memories of her second daughter’s first birthday.

While sharing the photos on social media, Rema expressed how Aaliyah Sebunya. Rings so much joy in their lives and how she too is such an entertainer.

Our angel. You bring so much joy to our lives. We are blessed to have you ka maama. Our comedian, entertainer from morning till you fall asleep. May Allah lead you and follow you always. Love you so much it hurts. Happy birthday Aaliyah Sebunya. Bakuwe ensenene. Rema Namakula