Produced by Baur, ‘Tondwisa’ is a local love song in which Source Management singer Spice Diana yearns for love from band singer Chris Evans Kaweesi.

Hajarah Namukwaya Diana a.k.a Spice Diana has had a stellar year when it comes to the business aspects of her career.

From numerous endorsements, the 27-year-old continues to add more songs to her rich catalog the latest of which is this brand-new collaboration with Chris Evans.

Dubbed ‘Tondwisa’ (translated as “Don’t Make Me Wait”), it is yet another love song in which she showcases her vast talent.

The flow of the song is quite comfortable for Chris Evans whose vocals complement Spice Diana’s to create a sweet sound that many lovers will dedicate to each other.

The lyrics are mature enough to suit even the older generations and it could be the song that solidifies either artist’s position in the music ranks.

The visuals directed by Jah Live showcase the two sides of Chris Evans including quite an imaginable sight of him blinged up.

Both artists ooze the love chemistry between them to add flavor to the trending video which has already garnered over 57k views on YouTube.

Take a gaze below: