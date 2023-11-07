From a recently trending city jargon “Twagala Ssente”, Ugandan rising singer Wise Man Ug has created a song advocating for prosperity.

“Twagala Ssente” translates as “We Want Money.” It is a phrase several people in Kampala use in their day-to-day lives but has recently become more popular after a video that trended on TikTok.

Wise Man Ug aims to spark a conversation about economic prosperity and unity in Uganda through his new song produced by Challenge Pro International.

The song urges Ugandans to unite and work towards the economic development of their beloved country while encouraging citizens to contribute collectively, emphasizing the importance of selling Uganda’s resources responsibly and fairly.

The thought-provoking music video directed by the talented Edrine Paul showcases innovative storytelling skills that bring the lyrics to life.

The visuals capture the essence of Ugandan culture and showcase the nation’s beauty, emphasizing the potential that lies within its people.

Wise Man Ug regards his new project as “a call to action that reminds Ugandans of the collective power they possess in shaping the destiny of their nation.”

Take a gaze at the visuals here: