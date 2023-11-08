Following last evening’s scuffle between Bajjo and Alien Skin, it officially became a public secret that the former moves with pepper spray everywhere he goes.

This is after Bajjo was seen spraying Alien Skin and his team with pepper spray in their faces as they tried to launch an attack toward him after they had knocked his car which was parked.

Bajjo stressed that he moves with pepper spray at all times because he has lots of enemies who are fighting him and he only uses the spray for self-defense.

In the video that has since gone viral Bajjo is seen taking out his pepper spray can and tossing it directly into Alien Skin’s eyes forcing him to retreat where he was coming from.

The scuffle took a while to end as the two had a back-and-forth exchange of words to the extent that the Police intervened and Alien Skin’s bodyguard was detained.

Alien Skin reasoned that he confronted Bajjo because he had for long talked ill about him yet he had never done anything wrong to him.

https://fb.watch/obhCOZMZx-/