The late singer and actress Evelyn Nakabira a.k.a Evelyn Lagu’s son, Freddie Kasavu, breathed a sigh of relief after he was handed cash that was collected for her mother’s charity concert that was canceled.

The charity event was slated to take place on 5th November 2023 at Papaz Spot but it was canceled due to some unforeseen reasons.

Despite calling off the event, there was some money that had been collected and it was handed to Freddie Kasavu on Monday 6th November, 2023 at 7 PM.

In a video clip, Kasavu confirms receiving Shs2m and thanking some few individuals for the support that they have extended toward him during this period.

The video was recorded to act as proof that they handed the money sold from tables for the late Evelyn Lagu’s charity concert in order to avoid any miscommunications and allegations.

A few weeks back, Freddie Kasavu was struggling to foot home utility bills for the house that his late mother left for him to inherit.

