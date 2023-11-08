Ahead of her Chekecha concert, renowned singer Karole Kasita a.k.a Mamacita has given back to the Wembley Mo Foundation in charity.

Karole Kasita’s Chekecha Concert will happen on 17th November 2023 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. The build-up to the concert has music enthusiasts excited as they await what she has to offer.

Today, Karole Kasita has carried out a charity drive aimed at improving the livelihood of the members of Wembley Mo Foundation.

Visiting their home along Salaama Road, Karole Kasita donated 4 bags of posho, 4 bags of rice, 4 boxes of cooking oil, and cartons of soda and water.

She also pledged bursaries for some of the members to study up to the University level courtesy of Victoria University.

Karole Kasita revealed that she has been concerned about the lives of the children who are under the care of popular dancer Wembley Mo.

On top of what she delivered, she also promised to renovate the Wembley Mo Foundation compound so that these budding dancers can have a better training ground.

Furthermore, Karole promised to also help pregnant women and mothers in different hospitals before her concert.