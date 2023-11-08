In the ongoing lawsuit between singer Serena Bata and events promoter Abbey Musinguzi alias Abtex, the former maintains she can’t plead to the latter.

Serena Bata maintains that she is ready to lock horns with Abtex in courts of law over the ownership, copyright, and royalties to the songs that Abtex had stopped her from performing.

She notes that the final verdict will come from the court to declare who of the two is the rightful owner of the songs and Serena Bata is pretty sure she got this case in the bag.

On that matter, she has warned Abtex to spare some good amounts of cash as her compensation.

She adds that she can’t apologise to Abtex because he terminated her contract illegally if they are to go by the contract she signed as she joined his management team.

Abtex and Serena Bata fell out bitterly when the former accused the latter of breaching the terms and conditions of their work relationship.

The pair’s bickering started when Abtex first suspended Serena Bata for close to two weeks for reportedly requesting a collaboration from an artist whom her management was not on good terms with.