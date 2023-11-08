Socialite Charles Olim alias Sipapa was yet again sent back to Luzira Prison after his case hearing was postponed despite being transferred to the High Court.

Sipapa’s lawyer Mr. Geoffrey Turyamusiima says this is what they have been anticipating and he is hopeful that they will emerge victors this time around.

Mr. Turyamusiima said Sipapa was sent back to Luzira prison after the government prosecutor claimed he wasn’t ready to go on with the case since he had some of his work not photocopied and needed to gather more details for his file.

Following the government prosecutor’s claims, the judge postponed the case to a later date that will have Sipapa return to Court.

Sipapa’s next case hearing is said to take place on the 20th of November, 2023 at the High Court and his lawyer is hopeful that all will go in their favor.

Sipapa has been behind bars for over a year and his close associates are calling for his release since his case has so far taken several twists.