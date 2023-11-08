Uganda Police has confirmed the arrest of one of Alien Skin’s bodyguards identified as Ibra Kabadia following Tuesday’s clash with events promoter Bajjo.

On Tuesday evening, social media was filled with videos of a heated scuffle involving renowned artist Patrick Mulwana, commonly known as Alien Skin, and events promoter Andrew Alfons Bajjo.

Bajjo claimed that Alien Skin and his gang intentionally knocked his car which was parked in Makindye and in the scuffle bullets were fired by a security guard in trying to stop Alien Skin’s car from evading the scene.

In the scuffle, the notorious nature of a notable figure of Alien Skin’s team identified as Ibra Kabadia took center stage.

According to an official statement issued by Uganda Police, Ibra Kabdaia was arrested after the scuffle and investigations are still ongoing.

The police also reveal their pursuit of Alein Skin whom they say managed to evade the scene and they are to charge him with malicious damage to the vehicles at the washing bay.

Below is the statement from the Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire:

Incident of Malicious Damage of Motor Vehicle and Shooting in Katwe: Lukowoyesigyire | The Territorial Police at Katwe is actively investigating a distressing incident involving Malicious Damage of Motor Vehicle No. UBK 123C, owned by Mr. Andrew Mukasa, commonly known as Bajjo. This incident occurred on the 7th of November 2023, at approximately 6:00 PM, within the Kirudu zone, Luwafu Parish, Makindye Division, in Kampala, at a car washing facility owned by Mr. Bajjo. The assailants, led by an individual known as Mugwanya Patrick, who goes by the alias “Alien Skin,” allegedly attempted to assault Mr. Bajjo. Fortunately, Mr. Bajjo was able to defend himself using pepper spray. During their escape, his car was damaged in a collision. A confrontation arose between the security guard, Mr. Okalebo Vincent, from Caltec Security Company, and Alien Skin’s group, which resulted in the guard discharging his firearm, causing damage to the vehicle. The Police have taken prompt action, arresting one individual, Mr. Ibra Kabadia, and the security guard, as part of our ongoing investigation into the incident of malicious damage and the shooting. Regrettably, Alien Skin, the musician known as Mugwanya Patrick, managed to evade capture during the Police intervention. We are actively pursuing his arrest, as well as the apprehension of his associates, to hold them accountable for the damage they caused to the vehicles at the car washing facility. We strongly urge Mugwanya Patrick and his associates to refrain from using violence and creating disturbances that disrupt the peace of others. Further details on this matter are under investigation, and we will continue to provide updates as they become available. Uganda Police

