In her birthday message to her husband Moses Magogo Hassim, the Speaker of Parliament Hon. Anita Annet Among Magogo describes it as an “absolute honor” to be his wife.

In 2022, Hon. Anita Among dominated the headlines after gifting a brand new Range Rover to her husband, also Budiope East Member of Parliament, Hon. Moses Magogo Hassim on his birthday.

Social media was awash with photos of the expensive gift, a brand new black Range Rover after it was sent to Mr. Magogo’s office premises at the FUFA House.

This year, Anita Among has opted for a rather more humble gesture; a heartfelt message shared across her social media platforms.

In the birthday message to Magogo, Anita Among describes him as a special soulmate and the love of her life whom she is blessed to share so much with.

On this day I celebrate a special soulmate, the love of my life, my best friend, the father of my children and a friend who has walked life’s journeys with me and offered a shoulder to lean on every day. It is an absolute honour to be your wife and I pray that the Almighty Allah grants you a long healthy life and wisdom to lead our family and serve your country. Happy birthday my Isabirye Hon Moses Magogo. Anita Among

