Stannah, real name Shafik Alvan Bagonza, is a 23-year-old rising Ugandan musician specializing in the Afro-swing and Afro-pop music genres.

From his childhood, Stannah says he always loved performing and singing which he did at church most of the time. “I loved seeing people happy whenever I performed,” he tells Mbu.

Stannah’s desire for music was further fuelled in high school when he was introduced to musical instruments especially the guitar which he learned how to play the guitar.

He believes the ability to play instruments improved his writing skills and creativity.

Before COVID-19, Stannah had planned to start his music career but the pandemic halted his plans as he could not access the studio during the lockdown.

In 2023, however, Stannah finally got it all together and managed to release his very first single titled ‘Mpola‘.

Since then I have put out two more songs; Afraid which features a good friend and a great talented artist named Chenkobe, then my third single released on 7th September titled Neera. It was produced by the talented Chief D Stannah

He promises to release more projects soon.

About Stannah

Born on 10th March 2000 to a Muslim family, Shafik Alvan Bagonza a.k.a Stannah was raised by a single mom as an only child. Growing up he listened to a lot of Ugandan Pop and Afrobeats which stirred up his love for music.

With the influence of artists across the globe, Stunnah got his major musical influence from Ugandan legends like Radio and Weasel, Rabadaba, Eddy Kenzo, and many more. He has also picked inspiration from the likes of Burna Boy and Sauti Sol.

He spent his early life in Mbarara till the age of 11 before moving to the capital city Kampala. He attended Makindye Junior School for Primary 7 and did his UCE exams at Newcastle High School before completing high school at Hope High School, Nakirebe.

Stannah joined the Church choir in his Senior 3 and from the choir is where he learned to play the guitar and nurtured his vocals.

After serving in church for a while, I started putting together pieces that I would sing for my close friends at the time and then decided to keep writing. Since music has always been my love and a childhood dream always wanted to start my journey officially but always got butterflies and many reasons not to but finally this year 2023 I kicked off with my first single MPOLA Stannah