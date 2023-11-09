The fading relationship between singer Joan Namugerwa alias Jowy Landa and Rahmah Pinky is starting to take the direction that Jeff Kiwa fancies.

A few days ago, Rahmah Pinky addressed the media about her friendship status with Jowy Landa and was open to reveal that it is apparently fading away on the grounds that Jowy Landa had joined her former manager’s camp, Team No Sleep (TNS).

We are all aware that whenever Jeff Kiwa is managing an artist, he creates a conflict so that his artist can thrive on the controversy, and in this particular case a beef between Jowy and Pinky is already in the offing.

During an interview on NTV The Beat show, when the “Wire Wire” singer was asked about who she could battle in the music industry, she was quick to reject Rahmah Pinky.

Jowy Landa in a dissing statement claimed that she prefers to battle someone bigger than Pinky which left many wondering why she was very brisk to reject her former close friend in a music battle.

I don’t want to battle Pinky. I want something bigger!! Jowy Landa

Every artist that Jeff Kiwa has taken center charge of has been somehow involved in clashes with fellow artists and the sequence seems to be going on and on.

As of now, we wait for Pinky’s response following being sidelined by Jowy in a music battle.

“I want something bigger” @JowyLanda17 on who she wants to battle with in this music game #NTVTheBeat #SoUg pic.twitter.com/v1iIp7dZvP — NTVTheBeat (@NTVTheBeat) November 8, 2023