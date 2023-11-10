Events emcee and recording artist Crysto Panda, real name Herbert Kityamuweesi, has set the record straight about why he joined the music business.

The “Empele” singer stresses that from day one, he has always told his fans that he only joined the music business to have fun and a good time.

In doing so, he has churned out several singles and collaborations that have helped him stamp his name onto the performers’ list in Ugandan showbiz and also held mini-concerts which didn’t seem to be that successful.

Panda explains that he joined the industry out of love and on his way into the limelight, God has been good to him to the extent of being favored and blessed.

He further disclosed that starting his music career, he didn’t know whether he would one day get to work with Sheebah Karungi and Winnie Nwagi on music projects as he only used to sit back and admire them on TV.

“When I was starting music I told people I’m here to have fun, sometimes when you don’t force something God is going to bless you. So meeting Sheebah and working with Nwagi is something that I didn’t even think about when I was starting. I used to just see and admire them plus Jose Chameleone. I’m a believer and I pray every day”.

Crysto Panda is grateful to God for how far he has come and is optimistic that the future is still bright for his artistic works.

