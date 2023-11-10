Singer and Songwriter Nince Henry has expressed his dislike for how artists in the Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF) WhatsApp group worship Eddy Kenzo as a ‘small god’.

Nince Henry spoke his mind during his visit to the Galaxy FM radio station as he shared his view about the Eddy Kenzo-led UNMF team.

The “Cinderella” fame singer openly declared that he subscribes to UMA but noted that from day one, he supported the idea of formulating the federation and thought it would come along with good and positive ideas that would steer the industry forward.

The idea of the federation is a perfect idea. Even at the beginning, I told them that the move was good and backed them up with the whole of my heart and I didn’t deserve to be with them physically. As time went by, I started seeing people worshiping those in leadership and that is what I don’t like at all because in my life there is no human being that I worship. The idea of the federation, I am in full support of it and if their cause is right, I will go with them. Nince Henry

Nince Henry stresses that he loves being in a situation where everything is in sync with common sense maintaining that the idea of people worshiping leaders is a common syndrome among Africans that has brought about many of them being held backward.

He took the example of pastors saying that some churchgoers even reach the extent of kissing their leaders’ feet something that he hates in his life.

I see musicians at the Federation worshipping @eddykenzoficial like a god, it can’t be me doing that – @nince_henry #ZzinaMorningSaga pic.twitter.com/TNpp3Jq7R4 — 100.2 Galaxy FM Zzina! (@GalaxyFMUg) November 9, 2023