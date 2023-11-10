Stand-up comedian Patrick ‘Salvado’ Idringi is unhappy with the Serena-based media outlet for allegedly trying to create a clash between him and his fellow industry stakeholder, Alex Muhangi.

Through a post on his X micro social media platform, Salvado has expressed his dismay with how one of his recent interviews was edited to seem as if he had bad blood boiling between him and Alex Muhangi.

Watching the video, Salvado seemed not to agree with the idea of Alex Muhangi often hosting artists at comedy shows reasoning that the comedian’s efforts were not well represented and uplifted as an independent industry.

Salvado who has a view to moving the comedy industry explains that organizing a comedy show and having revelers asking which guest musician to expect at the show is a big negative to comedians as an industry at large.

He says he wants to return to the old setting whereby when a fan turns out at a comedy show, they are there for the comedy and fun rather than showing up for the event because an artist is lined up with comedians.

Following the way the interview was edited, Patrick Salvado looks at resorting to the decision he had taken sometime back of not offering interviews to gossip TV shows.

He goes ahead to make the record clear that he holds no bad blood with Alex Muhangi and further explained why he has no musicians on his upcoming comedy show.

There is a reason I had stopped giving local stations interviews and I think I need to revisit this decision …@sparktvuganda I respect you guys but there was/ is no clash whatsoever .. the interviewer asked me why I had no musicians on my lineup .. and I shared my views, on how it became a Clash with my brother @AlexMuhangi is a story for another day, the editing is spot on.. it was almost a 20-minute interview and they conveniently chose to make it a Clash … we shall never prosper as a people when we keep turning people against each other … It’s quite disappointing but that’s who we are. You got the reaction you wanted from people .. Congratulations!! Patrick Salvado

There is a reason I had stopped giving local stations interviews and I think I need to revisit this decision … @sparktvuganda I respect you guys but there was/ is no clash whatsoever .. the interviewer asked me why I had no musicians on my lineup .. and I shared my views, how it… https://t.co/Eo7Ur6J1Nq — Patrick Salvado 👑 (@idringp) November 10, 2023