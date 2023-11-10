Singer Michael Mugwanya alias King Michael is choking on a debt amounting to Shs2.3m he accumulated as a result of getting outfits on loan and failing to pay.

Based on his fashion designer, Ronnie Gunz stresses that King Michael approached him requesting to help him with outfits and promised to pay later after holding his “20 years of King Michael” concert.

While taking the Shs1.5m outfits debt, King Michael promised Ronnie Gunz that he would only sell off a table at his concert and clear the debt that he had with him to zero balance.

Having been close associates for a very long time, Ronnie Gunz took it politely and delivered King Michael with the right outfit he needed to look smart during his concert hoping he would get his money after the concert.

Before offering King Michael the Shs1.5m worth of outfits, Ronnie Gunz explains that initially, he demanded the singer Shs700k for the same reason and had by then failed to clear him.

Ronnie Gunz decided to come to the public to disclose his frustrations with King Michael, having failed to get his payment from the singer after making several pleas and requests for him to clear his payments.

Ronnie Gunz now contemplates taking the matter legally as he looks forward to dragging King Michael to the Police and later into the courts of law so that he can pay back his money.