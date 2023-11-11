Singer Alexander Bagonza, better known by the stage name A Pass, has let his female music lovers know how nice he feels whenever they look at him.

While performing at East Africa’s biggest festival, Nyege Nyege, on Friday night, A Pass openly confessed that he loves and dearly likes it when female fans see him as a fruit.

A Pass made the statement as he performed and serenaded fans with his lovely music before a cheering crowd that was mostly dominated by the female gender.

I like it when ladies look at me like a fruit. It’s nice and I like it A Pass

Having made the remarks, the crowd literally went into a frenzy, and immediately continued with his set as he outdid himself in various styles of music including Reggae, Ragga, and dancehall which got the crowd grooving from his craft.

Based on his stage performance, A Pass continued to prove to the nation that he was indeed talented based on how he worked out the crowd and how well he blended with the band that played his set.

For those who missed out on the session, you can watch it via our YouTube channel to catch a glimpse of A Pass’ splendid performance.