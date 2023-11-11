Gossip reports making rounds reveal that former besties, Carol Nantongo and Lydia Jazmine are having bad blood boiling between them.

The rumors went viral following the fact that Carol Nantongo had unfollowed Lydia Jazmine on Instagram for yet-to-be-established reasons.

Based on the rumors spreading like wildfire, it is alleged that the bitter feelings towards each other is a result of a whooper war.

Neither of the two artists has yet come out to clear the airwaves concerning their reported fallout but we hope in the near future the nation will be certain of what could have caused their alleged beef.

Our efforts to reach out to both artists have so far been futile since the contacts we have, have been unreachable.

Lydia Jazmine and Carol Nantongo have over the years blessed us with sweet melodic songs that have inspired many people to fall in love and strengthen their relationship bonds.