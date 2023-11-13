Singer Juliana Kanyomozi says she had never met Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba when she gave birth to her son in 2020 and she found the rumors about the First Son being the father of her baby rather disrespectful.

In May 2020, Juliana Kanyomozi was blessed with a bouncing baby boy whom she named Taj. She describes this as “the happiest moment” in her life.

“When I had my son, it was such a happy moment you know, the happiest moment of my life,” she said while appearing on the Tusker Malt ConverSession on Sunday.

The happiness of the arrival of her second child, however, was then marred with controversies as netizens tried to question who Taj’s father was.

Rumors started making rounds about how her newborn was connected to the First Son, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, among other renowned men in the country.

Juliana Kanyomozi found the rumors disrespectful. The songstress says that she had never met Gen. Muhoozi at that point and she was surprised.

And then I went to social media and found stories about who people thought was the father of my son. I don’t know where it came from. Someone sent me a text and said “Oh my God, did you see this?” And the person was the First Son. I can’t even explain how I felt. I found it even disrespectful for both me and the First Son. I had never met him physically in my entire life. I only met him just recently when we were doing a job in Soroti, that’s when I met him. So I found it wild. People make up stuff just to trend what they don’t realize is that sometimes these things affect people in their personal lives. I have a family, my son has a wonderful father and he reads that stuff. That was quite disrespectful but I chose to ignore it because, at the end of the day, life is life. Juliana Kanyomozi

She further revealed that is in a very comfortable place in her life right now and she has decided to keep her man’s identity private despite continued curiosity from the public.