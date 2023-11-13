By some miles, the 2023 Nyege Nyege Festival is being considered the most successful concert despite having happened amid security concerns from the global community.

The 4-day, Uganda Waragi-sponsored event kicked off on Thursday with a relatively good first-day turn-up despite the U.S. embassy issuing a security alert notice asking its citizens not to attend the festival.

The president of Uganda H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni then responded by assuring the safety of all Ugandans via his social media platforms and at the Nyege Nyege grounds has never been seen before at the past editions.

The Talent Africa-organised festival was also attended by some VIPs including Uganda’s 1st Deputy Prime Minister for East African Affairs Hon. Rebeccas Alitwala Kadaga who officially opened the enjoyment on day 1.

Sho Madjozi performing

Day 2 and Day 3 registered the most number of revelers who came from all around the world to experience one of the biggest music, cultural, and arts festivals at the venue that covered three conjoined sites along the Nile River: The Jinja Golf Course, Source of the Nile, and the Jinja Showground.

Across the grounds, six different stages were set up to suit the different vibes of the revelers and they hosted thrilling performances from some of the biggest performers including Sho Madjozi, Eddy Kenzo, Karole Kasita, and A Pass, among many others.

The SmirnOff stage offered thrilling performances but also a whole funny experience for revelers with the slippery mud area that required a bit of stamina to navigate. The Uganda Waragi stage also stood out for the best vibes just as the Hakuna Kulala stage where sleep was not an option.

According to South African rapper and singer Sho Madjozi, the Nyege Nyege Festival is the best festival in the world and she enjoyed every bit of it.