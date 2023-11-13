It was a moment of bliss for Christians at Revival Church Kawaala as their lead pastor, Andrew Jengo officially unmasked the love of his life to the congregation.

The late Pastor Augustine Yiga’s son, Andrew Jengo showed off his wife-to-be to the Church members who congratulated him upon making a good choice and making a bold decision in his life.

He took the step following the rumors that circulated claiming he had officially got engaged to his girlfriend in a private ceremony.

In the service session, Jengo went public to note that he decided to settle and quit the semyekozo club to become a man by marrying the partner he loves.

There have been rumors going around in the past and on many occasions. I have been linked to many people and I keep denying them. But with the news that came out this week, there was no way of denying it. There comes a time in life when one has to grow up, and I think I am tired of being a Semyekozo. Andrew Jengo

In his own words, Andrew Jengo stressed that in the five years he has been dating Fifi, he feels it is now the moment to stop spending time doing wrong things and to settle down with his perfect match.

Pastor Jengo officially announced that his introduction ceremony will be held almost a year from now, on November 23rd, 2024.

It will be held at Fifi’s home in Mbirizi, in Luwero District.