December holidays are to be officially opened by Swangz Avenue’s Roast and Rhyme on the 26th of November.

For the past 18 editions, #RoastAndRhyme has been such an anticipated event that revelers always look forward to and plan ahead for.

The 19th edition will be quite different as it will usher fun lovers into the month of December which is known as the “party month” by most Kampala revelers.

Meats, music, and vibes have always been the big plot for Roast and Rhyme faithful, and as usual the stage will be set by the Lake Victoria shores at Jahazi Pier, Munyonyo.

The meats and music picnic will be hosted by Swangz only four days to December, signaling not only the beginning of the holiday season but also the enjoyments therein.

Revellers love the idea of roasting their own meats, and taking part in outdoor games and activities while they enjoy live music from some of Uganda’s best performers and DJs at this event.

Swangz has grown and built a reputation for crafting unique and unforgettable experiences and at this edition, it promises a multitude of surprises that will be reserved for those that will commune at the picnic.

Tickets are already on sale.