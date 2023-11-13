One of the most recognized record labels and production house Swangz Avenue is set to premiere a brand new short film titled, “Taama”.

Taama will be the second short film the production house will add to its movie roster after its debut film project, ‘Rolex’.

The new film is a 15-minute visual that has been shot and directed by in house film director, actor, producer and colorist, Arthur Nsubuga with the movie script being written by Charles Kasozi.

With Taama, Swangz Avenue looks forward to broadening its portfolio as not only a premier record label but also, a content and production power house, tailoring and churning out top-budget visual content for television, online, advertising, and branding assignments.

Film director, Arthur Nsubuga, reveals that ‘Taama’ is a 15-minute thriller and horror. The events of the film are based on real-life events that were brought to his attention through conversations with the movie’s script writer Charles.

The award-winning director further adds that the actors who star in the visual were hand-picked by himself given his lengthy experience in the Ugandan film industry and his previous working partnerships with these talents.

The short film features Christiano Okitwi, Shanitah Musa Zubedah, and Daniel Mushabe and will be released on Swangz Avenue’s official YouTube channel on Friday, 17th November.

Shot in Kampala, the movie delivers an “all that glitters is not gold narrative” when the easily gained fortunes of a kanaabe (washing bay worker) morph into a nightmare.

We have been telling stories through music and television commercials for the past decade and it is high time we translated these stories to the cinema. This is yet another step towards that agenda. Arthur Nsubuga

The forthcoming movie will stream free of charge.