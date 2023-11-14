Stand-up comedienne Agnes Akite faced one of her worst fears of moving in the wee hours of the night when she was attacked and thumped by thugs as she returned to her home.

Akite was attacked near the gate to her home while returning from a Quiz Night Session at the Logg In hangout spot in Najjera.

She was badly beaten to the extent that she was left with a wound on the head and the phones and belongings she had in her bag were taken.

The whole disastrous scene went down last Friday and they left Akite hospitalized. She was later discharged and she is home receiving treatment.

Akite Agnes has been doing comedy for over the past eight years and she made herself a name during the Effends comedy night days at Centenary Park and at Theatre Labonita.