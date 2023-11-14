In the visuals of his new song ‘Key’, Feffe Bussi who has for long been rumored to be dating Karole Kasita shares a passionate kiss with her.

Produced by Bass Boi, Feffe Bussi’s new song titled ‘Key’ will trend for many more reasons than just the flow and lyrics.

In the song, the self-styled Smallest Rapper sings about how his lover is the key to his heart and showers her with all the sweet words.

Feffe Bussi then goes ahead to use Karole Kasita as the main video vixen in the 2:40-minute music video shot by Jah Live.

Feffe Bussi and Karole Kasita – who has a concert scheduled for 17th November – have for several years been rumored to be romantically involved.

It has also been severely reported that the rapper could even be the father to Karole’s son, King. Both singers have, however, repeatedly denied the allegations while maintaining that they are only friends.

Towards the end of the ‘Key’ video, at minute 2:36, the two singers share a passionate kiss with Karole Kasite leaning into Feffe Bussi and their lips locking.

Could this be the confirmation we have all been waiting for? Take a gaze: