Ugandan rapper and storyteller Ernest Tulye Nsimbi Lupiazitta Zamba alias GNL Zamba has bounced back with a brand jam titled “Blessings” just a few days after welcoming a new bundle of joy.

Boasting a music career that spans over 10 years with groundbreaking hit rap songs, GNL Zamba has continued to inspire new generational artists into the hip-hop game.

His flows always carry messages of teaching, hope, motivation, hard work, and encouragement in different aspects of the socio-economic lifestyle.

Jumping straight away onto his “Blessings” track, the first thing you will notice is his rhyme is still on fleek, his wordplay is amazing as usual.

He then goes ahead to belt out the blessings he has achieved over the years in the works of his hands.

In the song, GNL Zamba thanks God for the favors and mercies that have been bestowed upon his life as he continues to confess his trust in Him.

