In the build-up to her anticipated Chekecha concert, renowned dancehall singer Karole Kasita has continued to empower the livelihoods of isolated groups of Ugandans, the latest being a group of former sex workers.

Karole Kasita’s Chekecha Concert will happen on 17th November 2023 at the Lugogo Cricket Oval. The build-up to the concert has music enthusiasts excited as they await what she has to offer.

The singer, amid rehearsals, spared time to give back to the community and recently shared food and other daily life items with the members of Wembley Mo Foundation.

In her continued bid to demonstrate her commitment to making a positive impact on different communities, Karole has also given charity to former prostitutes residing in Mengo.

On Monday, the ‘Chekecha’ singer visited Zoe Mentorship, a sanctuary in Mengo dedicated to mentoring and empowering former sex workers.

At Zoe, these resilient individuals are taught valuable skills, redirecting their lives away from the hardships of selling their bodies.

Recognizing the importance of their journey, Kasita donated essential food supplies to support the organization’s operations and reiterated her ongoing commitment to aiding these women, many of whom are single mothers.

Karole Kasita’s dedication to making a difference shines through, not only in her chart-topping music but also in her genuine efforts to uplift those in need.