35-year-old Nigerian singer, songwriter, and actress Simisola Bolatito Kosoko a.k.a Simi is set to perform in Uganda later this month at an All-White Brunch At The Avenue affair.

With the year coming to a close, party-goers are eagerly preparing to bid farewell to 2023 in style, and Simi will headline the forthcoming Best of Kampala Brunch on 26th November to provide them with an unforgettable experience.

When will Simi perform in Uganda? Nigerian singer Simi will perform in Kampala, Uganda at Best Of Kampala’s Brunch At The Avenue on the 26th of November 2023. Where will Brunch At The Avenue be hosted? The All-White Brunch At The Avenue will be held at the Garden City Upper Parking Terrace, Kampala, Uganda. Gates will be opened for the sundown experience. How much will Simi’s show in Uganda cost? Earlybird Tickets are already on sale at Ugx100,000. At the gate, the tickets will go for Ugx120k before 1 p.m. and Ugx150k after 1 p.m. A Golden Circle VIP Table costs Ugx3.6M and the Director’s Box VVIP Cabana goes for Ugx6M. Which artists are expected to perform at the Simi-headlined show? Simi will be joined by Ghanaian singer King Promise, S.A’s Major League DJS, and Uganda’s Bebe Cool, Irene Ntale, and DJ Vee among others.