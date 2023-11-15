Spark TV presenter Winnie Success has requested Fangone Forest singer Patrick Mulwana alias Alien Skin to consider quitting music and leave it for those who are fit to take charge.

Winnie Success made the request asking the Fangone boss to borrow a leaf from fellow singer Mr. Paul Mutabazi alias Fresh Daddy who publicly announced how he had finally made the decision to drop the microphone, retire from music, and focus on something else.

The youthful presenter went on to stress that Fresh Daddy joined the music industry at a time when Ugandans were bored and entertained them for some time which was okay.

In the same spirit, she believes that Alien Skin’s time is also out and has asked him to step back and focus on being a car mechanic or steer forward the other talents that he has.

I appreciate Fresh Daddy for choosing to retire from the music industry. He emerged when Ugandans were bored. I ask other artists, the likes of Kimenke (Alien Skin) to also consider stepping back and leaving the industry to those who are fit. Winnie Success

Alien Skin has been the talk of the town for both the good and wrong reasons this year and he has managed to stay grounded and true to what he believes.