In her note-to-self, the mother to Jose Chameleone’s children Daniella Atim backs herself to put her best foot forward and get the best from relationships when she meets her next lover.

Yesterday, Daniella Atim celebrated her birthday in a rather lowkey manner. Photos shared on her social media accounts show her in an all-black outfit, enjoying a quad biking experience.

Her close friends and family members sent out their birthday messages to her on an Instagram post in which she seemed to reveal quite a lot about her current love life.

In the caption she wrote, the mother of five seems to express how she has gone through trials and tribulations in her past relationships.

She now wants, with her new age, to find someone who will know and appreciate her worth without taking her through trials and “ridiculous tests.”

Dear Daniella, when love visits you again I hope it doesn’t expect you to suffer, that it doesn’t try to deceive you into thinking you have to go through trials and tribulations to be found worthy. I hope it doesn’t come in form of a litmus paper, putting you through ridiculous tests. I hope you give it a warm welcome, letting go of all the pain and the hurt from the past, in order to make room for it. I hope you put your best foot forward and make it feel just as safe and secure. I hope you too never take it’s gift for granted. I hope you are now mature enough to know life begins at 39. Нарру birthday. Daniella Atim

Her message has left many wondering what her current marital status is and if all is well with her renowned husband.