Musicians Hassan Ndugga Bamweyana and Jingo Sho are apparently at loggerheads following a verbal exchange that saw the two accuse one another of wrongdoings.

Based on the interview that both artists conducted, Hassan Ndugga was seen calling out Jingo Sho to return to his spiritual ancestors saying that he got a vision from his directing him to help out the latter.

When Jingo Sho heard Hassan Ndugga’s claims, he swiftly responded by calling him a conman and openly told him he was not at the level of being conned by traditional spiritual healers.

Jingo Sho went ahead to spill a situation where Hassan Ndugga one time conned a Sudanese posing to be a powerful spiritual and later made off with his money.

The “Kikomando” singer advised Ndugga to ditch his traditional spiritual practices and turn to Christianity offering him a chance to visit Pastor Robert Kyanja’s church, Rubaga Miracle Center.

He further bragged how he is doing well and maintained that he achieves whatever he has in clean ways throughout his music career unlike him.

Hassan Ndugga maintained that Jingo Sho needs to turn to his traditional spiritual fathers in order to keep his life moving in the right direction.