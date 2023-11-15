Veteran stand-up comedian Kenneth “Pablo” Kimuli is in preparations for his upcoming concert in the Ugandan comedy industry as he celebrates 20 years.

Pablo opened up about his plans during an interview he held with Sanyuka TV hinting about the plans he is unveiling before the year comes to an end.

The celebrated Ugandan pioneer of stand-up comedy noted that he is gearing up for the show he dubbed “20 Years of Laughter With Pablo” which will go down at Kampala Serena Hotel.

During the celebration of his comedy milestone, Pablo also disclosed that he will launch his debut book titled “Everything About Nothing.”

The chief guest at the event will be the Deputy Speaker Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa.

I am celebrating “20 Years of Laughter With Pablo”. I will launch my first-ever book “Everything about Nothing” at the Serena Hotel. The chief guest will be the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Thomas Tayebwa. Pablo Kimuli

Pablo went ahead to stress how he is nurturing fresh and young talents from the grassroots to join the comedy industry with clean and smart skits.

He plans to set up a home and school for the kids in the areas of Entebbe for mentorship and will unveil the comedians he has helped in the industry.

The show will be held on the 7th of December 2023 and tickets are already on the market.