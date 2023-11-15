It was a wedding to remember as Jose Chameleone and Ruger performed at South Sudanese power couple; Bol Abuk and Regina Lual Achok’s wedding on Saturday evening.

For a couple of years, South Sudan has been a no-go destination for foreign entertainers due to the insecurity and brutality against non-citizens. That seems to have changed.

Saturday’s big wedding clarifies that South Sudan is now a secure destination, allowing foreign musicians to perform without any safety concerns or restrictions.

Bol Abuk, a renowned music promoter and son of late commander Kerbino Kuanyin Bol – a successful entrepreneur in South Sudan – the love of his life Regina Achok in Juba.

The two lovers exchanged vows at a Juba hotel amid family, friends, and well-wishers, some of them who are quite popular figures on the continent.

Popular Nigerian Afrobeats musician and Songwriter Michael Adebayo Olayinka, popularly known as Ruger, was present and went on to perform for the guests at the wedding afterparty.

The Nigerian singer congratulated Bol Abuk upon his wedding saying, “I am so delighted for you, my brother. I had to travel from Nigeria to show you my love, my brother.”

The ‘Dior’ singer also revealed his plans to get married in the future and pledged to invite Bol to his wedding.

I am eagerly awaiting the day I will be married too. Do you understand what I’m saying? And you must come to my wedding. Yes, you must attend my wedding. Ruger

Ugandan superstar Jose Chameleone, Tanzania’s Jux, and South Sudan’s Alijioma Mabil as well attended and performed at the Juba wedding.