With her brand new EP dubbed ‘Smile’, Ugandan Afro-fusion Tracy Melon is set to win over your heart through her captivating vocals.

You might have seen that viral video of a beautiful young lady showcasing her vocals on Dax Vibez and Vinka’s song ‘Believe’ . Yeah, that’s Tracy Melon, and there is more to her than just what you saw.

Tracy Melon is a rising star of Uganda’s vibrant music scene and her undeniable talent as a songwriter and performer has already earned her a devoted fan base in Uganda and beyond.

Her previous singles have received critical acclaim, and “Smile” is poised to elevate her status in the international music scene.

‘Smile’ is a six-track masterpiece, a testament to Tracy Melon’s unparalleled talent and her ability to convey profound emotions through her music.

It is a musical journey that explores the themes of love and deep friendship with a fusion of Afro beats and modern sounds, showcasing Tracy Melon’s unique and diverse musical style.

With songs like Smile, Obuwoomi, Don’t Stop, Munno Dala, Wuwo, and Emize, the EP promises to leave listeners enchanted and inspired by its heartfelt lyrics and infectious melodies.

Each track on ‘Smile’ carries its own distinct story, touching on the intricacies of love and the enduring bonds of friendship.

Tracy Melon’s soulful and emotive vocals combined with the rich instrumentation create an immersive listening experience that will resonate with audiences of all ages.

To ensure there’s a song for everyone on this E.P, Tracy Melon has worked with several writers and producers on this project. It has also allowed her to explore different musical styles.

Songwriters including Oman Rafiki, Jaycee Kohen Shena Skies, and Daddy Andre, and producers like Bass Boi, Chemical Beats, and Daddy Andre worked on the E.P.

Melon has expressed her excitement about the EP, saying, “I poured my heart and soul into creating ‘Smile,’ and I hope it brings joy and comfort to everyone who listens to it. This EP is a celebration of the beauty of love and the enduring power of friendship and hopes it puts a smile on each listener’s face.”

The E.P is available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube. Tracy Melon is also planning a series of virtual performances and live shows to showcase the EP to a global audience.