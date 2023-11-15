President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Wednesday applauded the UPDF’s work in protecting the “suspected sinners” at the Nyege Nyege Festival which happened in Jinja from November 9th to November 12th without a security incident being registered.

Prior to the 2023 edition of the coveted Nyege Nyege Festival, the U.S. Embassy directed its staff and citizens to not attend the festival in Jinja due to security concerns.

Following the security alert notice, there was a cloud of uncertainty concerning the success of one of the most anticipated Ugandan events.

However, fun lovers flocked to Jinja in big numbers and had a fun-filled experience for four days without any security incidents happening.

The festival covered three conjoined sites along the Nile River: The Jinja Golf Course, Source of the Nile, and the Jinja Showground, and the heavy presence of different security organs was very visible from day 1.

The strictness in checking at the different security points was more assurance to the revelers that they were safe and they enjoyed their time throughout the days and nights while there.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Wednesday applauded the security forces including the UPDF, Uganda Police, and the intelligence services for a job well done.

Via social media, the fountain of honor noted that not a single incident was reported at the venue of the festival and that it shows the capability of Uganda’s security system.

“I want to congratulate the Security Forces (UPDF, Uganda Police, and the intelligence services) for successfully protecting the suspected sinners (Abasiisi) of Nyege Nyege in Jinja, until their function was over, without a single incident,” H.E Y.K. Museveni partly wrote.

“This shows you the strength of the Uganda security system- to be able to guard such a long pre-announced massive public function, the threats of the terrorists notwithstanding,” he added.

The president revealed that the ADF sent a few infiltrators to try and disrupt the festival and the Americans and British fell for it, making a mistake of stopping their citizens from attending the festival.

It is true that the pigs of ADF in Congo had sent a few infiltrators to try and disrupt the function of the suspected sinners. Indeed, I hear that the panicky Americans and British sent out what they call advisories to their citizens not to come to Uganda. These are mistake makers. If the situation was so bad, it would be us to advise people not to come to Uganda; not the British and the Americans. We know what we are doing, always. Even if a mistake occurs, we know how to handle it. These advisories by some of these actors is another form of interference in our internal affairs by these elements. Moreover, part of the terrorism in Africa is either created or conserved by some of the actors that try to be global policemen. Y.K Museveni

