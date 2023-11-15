Renowned media personality, influencer, and socialite Sheilah Carol Gashumba and 26-year-old Ugandan businessman and Pharmacist Stanley Ssempijja won big at the just concluded The Entrepreneur Africa Awards 2023.

Stanley Ssempijja of Sage Buyers (an iPhone dealership in Uganda) and socialite Sheila Gashumba won the Young Entrepreneur and Brand Influencing categories respectively at the 7th edition of The Entrepreneur Africa Awards.

The Entrepreneur Africa Awards is Africa’s biggest entrepreneurship awards project on the continent at the moment. Now in its 7th edition, this award project has impacted over 60,000 entrepreneurs and businesses, directly and indirectly.

TEA awards also reach more than 40 million people globally through massive online and offline media promotions, nominations/voting activities, word of mouth, and multinational volunteer activities.

Upon receiving the news, Stanley Ssempijja – a self-proclaimed richest 26-year-old-Ugandan – said he was glad that his efforts in business and trying to uplift young people through positive motivation is paying off in ways that he could not fathom.

My mission has been to have an iPhone for every Ugandan but now that I see the scale of Sage Buyers recognized across the continent, maybe I should consider growing the business continentally as well. Stanley Ssempijja

Sage Buyers is a one-stop centre for all Apple products in the country extending the products to millions of Ugandans across the country. Started as an SME after Ssempijja finished his university studies, the business has grown to serve many Ugandans using walk-ins and deliveries for every desired Apple product.

Sheilah Gashumba and Stanley Ssempijja will be honored at an exclusive award dinner that will be held at The Lekki Coliseum, Leki Phase 1 in Lagos Nigeria.

The award dinner is an upscale event that brings together startups and accomplished entrepreneurs from across industries, and from across Nigeria and some other African countries, for an evening of networking, celebration, and reward for enterprise and innovation.