Renowned traditional herbalist Maama Fiina, born Sylvia Namutebi, has decided to take a break from extending support and relief to the needy.

Maama Fiina made the vow after one of the people she extended support to disappointed her in a way that broke her heart beyond repair.

In an interview she conducted, she expressed that she is going on a two-year break from supporting the needy revealing that she is fed up with the way how some of them behave.

Maama Fiina noted that one of the needy people she was taking care of allegedly resorted to bewitching another something that got Maama Fiina totally upset.

She then decided this year to be the last time she would be extending support to needy people and assured all those still in school that this was the last term she was paying for all of them.

Maama Fiina noted that the support she has been extending to other people is going to be channeled to her own relatives.

She further let the public know that her phone contact should only be given to those who need treatment and not those in need of support.