Ugandan fashion designer Oscar Kampala, real name Oscar Nyesiga, on Wednesday evening, jetted out of the country en route to Zambia where he will attend the Zikomo Awards in which he has been nominated twice.

Oscar Kampala’s brand continues to achieve remarkable milestones after successful previous years of dressing some of the top global entertainment brands.

For the likes of Jidenna, Eddy Kenzo, Kizz Daniel, Bennie Man, Dj Neptune, Fireboy DML, Oxlade, Nasty C, and Moses Bliss, among many others, Oscar Kampala is the brand to wear.

Last year, Oscar Kampala was nominated twice in the Zikomo Awards in the Best Celebrity Stylist of the Year Africa, and Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year Africa categories.

He won both awards.

This year, Oscar Kampala looks forward to achieving a similar feat at the same awards in which he has been nominated twice yet again.

This time around, he will be flexing with some of the notable fashion brands and entrepreneurs in the Best Fashion Brand of the Year and Best Young Entrepreneur of the Year categories at an event to be held in Lusaka, Zambia.

The stylist traveled on Wednesday evening with high hopes of waving the Ugandan flag high and representing East Africa well at the Zikomo Awards.

Oscar Kampala brand has consistently been at the forefront of the country’s fashion scene, renowned for its exquisite bespoke suits and attire.

The Zikomo Awards is an international ceremony that recognizes and celebrates individuals and organizations making positive contributions in various industries, including art and entrepreneurship.